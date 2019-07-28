By ERIC MATARA

More by this Author

Two suspected thieves believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorising residents of Egerton in Njoro, Nakuru County, have been lynched.

The two were set ablaze on Sunday morning by a mob after a failed burglary attempt.

According to Njoro Deputy Sub-County Police Commander Tom Opiyo, the two were cornered at around 6 am as they made away with items from a house they had broken into.

“The two men are not known in the area and we appeal to the public to present any information that can help us identify them. They are believed to be part of a group that has been terrorising residents,” said Mr Opiyo.

TOO LATE

Officers from Njoro Police Station arrived at the scene in an attempt to save the suspects from the angry mob but it was too late.

“Police arrived at the scene but found the two had already been lynched and their bodies set ablaze by a mob of more than 50 people. The mob apprehended the two, beat them up and set them ablaze using petrol and old tyres,” added Mr Opiyo.

The police boss said they had launched investigations into the incident.

Residents told the Nation that the suspects were part of a gang that has been breaking into houses in the area and steal electronics and other household items.

BURGLARIES

“Cases of burglary have been on the rise in Egerton and Ng’ondu areas. The thieves normally target houses whose owners have travelled, including those belonging to students of Egerton University,” said John Ombati, a resident.

Clothes, a gas cylinder and other household items were recovered from the suspects.