The institution is built on land donated by Mzee Moi who was a frequent visitor to the school.

They described him as a mentor and a shining light whose candle will shine in their hearts for forever.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

As Kenyans prepare to bid farewell to former President Daniel arap Moi on Wednesday, pupils of Moi Primary School Kabarak in Nakuru County will greatly miss him.

The former president’s death was devastating to hundreds of pupils in the school.

MENTOR

The pupils said although they were saddened by his death, it was a privilege to learn in a school the former head of state built.

The pupils, who said Kenya had lost an icon, expressed their joy that Mzee Moi did a lot to their school and the overall improvement of education in the country.

THUNDERBOLT

“His death was like a thunderbolt. I was planning to meet him before I write my Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam this year but God’s will prevailed, he died before I could meet him,” said Jeddy Chellah, a Class Eight pupil at the school.

“Kenya and Moi Primary School Kabarak has lost an icon. We were lucky to have him as the school patron. His love for education and contribution to improve education for Kenyan children will never be forgotten,” she added.

She continued: “He was a generous and God fearing man. His love for education was amazing.”

GENEROUS

In his tribute to Mzee Moi, David Isaac, 13, described him as a “kind, loving and generous.”

“I will never forget the day Mzee Moi visited our school and he slaughtered for us a cow. I will forever cherish his generosity,” said Isaac.

He said that he will remember the former president for giving him a blanket as a present while he was in Class Three during a prize giving ceremony at the school.

“The blanket makes me remember Mzee Moi may his soul rest in peace,” said Isaac who is also in Class Eight.

Aron Ondieki, 13, said Mzee Moi valued education.

BUILT SCHOOLS

“He has built many schools and churches and this has enhanced the freedom of worship. As our patron, he helped us to discover our hidden talents through his wise counsel whenever he visited the school,” said Ondieki.

Dorothy Jebet, 12, said Mzee Moi never failed to attend a church service at the iconic chapel he built at Kabarak University.

“He was a role model to many of us,” said Jebet.

Moses Bett, 12, said Mzee Moi put smiles on many faces at the school.