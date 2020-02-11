The duo thanked Kenyans for standing with the family through their prayers and condoling with them at this trying moment.

Mr John Mark Moi’s wife Eunice said their father-in-law was more than a head to the family.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Former President Daniel arap Moi’s daughters-in-law Susan and Eunice have said that the former head of state’s death has united Kenyans. Mr Raymond Moi’s wife Susan said: “There is something good that has come out of Mzee Moi’s death.”

UNITED IN GRIEF

“It was very painful but when former Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman David Murathe visited us at Kabarnet Gardens and told us that President Uhuru Kenyatta had asked him to find out the mood of the country after Mzee Moi’s death,” said Susan.

She added: “He [Mr Murathe] told the President the country was united in grief.”

She continued: “Even in death the late President Moi united the country and we thank God for that.”

“Let us emulate him because if we had two or three people who had a big and forgiving heart like the late President Moi, Kenya would have made major political, social and economic strides,” said Susan.

Advertisement

MENTOR

Mr John Mark Moi’s wife Eunice said their father-in-law was more than a head to the family.

“He was a mentor, a provider and a great leader to millions in Kenya and beyond our borders, he touched the lives of many,” said Eunice.

She revealed she last saw Mzee Moi was two weeks ago at the Nairobi Hospital.

“When he shook hands, tears rolled down his cheeks. He tried to open his mouth to say something to us but he was unable [to do so]. I could see he was straining to say at least a word to us,” recalls Eunice.

She added: “We prayed and he never closed his eyes. At one point, I was so afraid and I thought he had joined his maker. My husband [John Mark] shook his hand and Mzee Moi held the hand tightly and didn’t want to let it go.”

EMPTY SEAT

“Even as we left the hospital, I was not worried as I knew if he died, he would rejoice with the Lord,” she added.

She said they will miss the former president

“It is not an easy thing entering that [Moi’s] house and you find his seat empty. However, we celebrate the many years God gave him to us. We shall forever be thankful to God,” said Eunice.

The duo thanked Kenyans for standing with the family through their prayers and condoling with them at this trying moment.

They asked Kenyans to pray for the family as they start a new life without the former president.

“The shoes Mzee Moi left are too big,” said Eunice.