Former President Daniel arap Moi has left a rich legacy of unity in Nakuru, County Assembly Joel Maina Kairu has said.

Mr Kairu, who described the former president as the pillar of Nakuru economy, said Mr Moi ensured many international and local investors came to the county.

SCHOOL MILK

He said the former president influenced Trans National Bank to open a branch in Nakuru town.

Mr Kairu said that Mzee Moi’s initiative to ensure all school going children were healthy by launching free milk project will be remembered by many generations to come.

“For some of us who enjoyed the Nyayo milk courtesy of Mzee Moi, we shall forever be grateful for his patriotic leadership and I urge other leaders to emulate him,” said Mr Kairu.

He defended Mzee Moi’s leadership over claims that he was a tribal leader during his 24 years reign.

“Mzee Moi was above tribal politics and I am a living example because when I completed my university studies, I was employed in the civil service yet I was not his tribesman,” said Mr Kairu in Kabarak on Sunday.

He described the former head of State as loving leader who was ready to listen to his detractors.

PAN AFRICANIST

He said that he was not only a nationalist but also a Pan Africanist whose leadership skills crossed many borders.

At the same time, he said he was impressed by his resolve for Christianity saying “it amazed me he practiced Christianity and still engaged in politics.”

“It is a good lesson to some of us who are still in politics that it is possible to serve people and still be a politician with a heart to serve his people,” said Mr Kairu.