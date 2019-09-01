Mothers pay tribute Nakuru Level Five Hospital nurses

Ms Alice Barasa a counselling nurse at the facility said the gesture has made the entire staff strive to work hard.

They were here to thank those who handled their pain and made them stay calm as they delivered their babies in a friendly and clean environment.

By Francis Mureithi

It is easy to forget to say thank you. Not so many people take time to express gratitude.

However, a group of women from Lanet on the outskirts of Nakuru made a surprise visit at the Margaret Kenyatta Baby Wing at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital to appreciate the caregivers.

In a rare gesture at the referral hospital that delivers more than 1,200 babies every month, the mothers lined up at the entrance of the busy hospital cuddling their babies, some as old as one month, leaving visitors to guess what their mission was.

BEYOND ZERO

Many thought they were attending antenatal clinics.

The mothers, who donned red T-shirts with inscriptions Kenya government and Beyond Zero and their babies in yellow T-shirts written - Free maternity beneficiary, were on a different mission.

They were here to express their appreciation and to the nurses for their selfless service to save lives.

Unlike when they were wheeled into hospital writhing twisting in labour pains, this time around they returned to the hospital smiling and cuddling their babies with cake for the special occasion.

The cake was decorated with needles, drugs, hospital tools that depicted the services they received at the facility.

They shared their positive birth experiences to the nurses.

“We are here to celebrate the unsung heroes and heroines for being the candle that shone during our hour of darkness,” said their group leader Ms Eunice Mwangi.

UNCONSCIOUS

Ms Lucy Githuka, 36, said she will be a good ambassador of the hospital.

“I was unconscious when I was brought to the hospital, if the nurses had not come to my rescue, I could not have survived,” said Ms Githuka.

“During labour, I felt like my hips were being pulled apart but the nurses made it much easier and soon the pain was gone,” said Ms Scholastica Muhatia.

“In the past it was a frightening experience to be in the maternity ward. The traumatic experience still haunts some mothers. I had high blood pressure but you controlled it and I safely delivered a 4kg baby,” said Ms Joyce Masese Orina.

Nurses at Nakuru Level Five Hospital cut a cake donated by more than 20 mothers who had given birth at the facility on August 30, 2019 PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Ms Margaret Njeri said: “You’re amazing. Thank you for saving my life. The labour pain was severe and I thought I could not make it.”

“I needed to have an emergency caesarean section and it was scary. However, a quick decision and analysis of the situation saved my life and the baby as I had a normal delivery. I will always be grateful to you,” said Ms Ann Mwangi.

JOY

Ms Vivian Adhiambo Owino could not hide her joy.

“Thank you for your excellent work while performing surgery on me,” said Ms Owino.

Ms Eunice Wanjiku the brains behind the idea lauded the reliable care at the facility.

“You saved my life and eased all my parents’ fears. When I think of super heroes and heroines it’s you that come to my mind,” said Ms Wanjiku.

Mercy Chebet, 22, joined the women though she is yet to become a mother.

“I now look forward to becoming pregnant as delivering at this facility is much easier than I anticipated,” said Ms Chebet.

The nurses were humbled by the trust the mothers had in them.

“I have never seen this in my 14 years as a midwife. This is beautiful. It’s amazing. We are only remembered when people need our services and during emergency. I am humbled,” said Ms Jackline Kiguru.

FEEDBACK

Risper Boke, a long serving midwife, said the gesture will remain etched on her memory for many years.

“This the first time I’m being appreciated by patients. Our work is hard and when you get no positive feedback you wonder whether you’re doing a good job. It has motivated me to raise the bar,” said Ms Boke.

Mr Linus Munene, a nurse, said the gesture encouraged him to double his efforts.

“For these mothers to say thank you makes me feel I am in the right profession,” said Mr Munene.

“I am excited and inspired to render better services to others,” said Ms Veronica Ongwae who is in charge of labour ward.

Ms Reginah Kipngetich who is in charge of operating theatre said: “I feel happy to know that there are people who recognise our good work.”

Nurses Daniel Abuti and Wilson Kurgat said that at times they become tough on mothers.

SAVE BABY

“We act that way not because we hate you but because we want to save you and the baby,” said Mr Abuti.

Another nurse at the labour ward Joshua Shongoo Too said that they also undergo emotional challenges as they fight to save the lives of mothers in labour.

“To be appreciated for who you truly are by those who you have served is the greatest gift any of us can hope for. It fosters a confidence in our ability to make a difference in the world,” said Ms Barasa

A pharmacist Ms Adriane Wanjiku said the entire hospital is driven by the purpose to improve quality of life of all patients.