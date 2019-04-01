By NDUNG’U GACHANE

Former chairman of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) John Mututho has come to the rescue of a Recce Squad officer who worked with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security detail and was suspended from work due to alcoholism.

Mr Mututho said he decided to help Nicholas Langat, 28, after his predicament was highlighted by Nation.co.ke.

He spoke to the Nation on Sunday in Nakuru as he welcomed Mr Langat to the John Mututho Empowerment Centre (Jomec) where he will stay until he is fully cured of his addiction.

JOIN REHAB

At the same time, the former Nacada boss urged all other officers who may be battling alcoholism or drug abuse to come out and be assisted to join rehab centres before their situations worsen.

Mr Mututho said although the government no longer sacks officers who have fallen prey to addiction, most of them have no courage to face their tribulations and come out to get assistance.

ADDICTED OFFICERS

“The government no longer fires officers who suffer addiction. They are only required to accept their condition and seek assistance from their medical officers who then refer them to rehabilitation centres which are accredited by the National Hospital Insurance Fund,” he said.

But Mr Mututho noted that there are officers who were fired before the government introduced the rehabilitation policy. He said that such officers, who were dismissed from service, could be a threat to national security owing to their training and experience in the police service.

He called on Kenyans who could be knowing of the whereabouts of such former police officers to notify his institution, saying he is ready to assist them.

HIGHLY TRAINED

“Officers such as Mr Langat, who are highly trained and have the knowledge of how to even identify and detonate bombs, could be a major threat to our national security. The government should think of how to help them even as Kenyans of goodwill, like my institution, help the officers,” he said.

Mr Mututho also urged the Ministry of Interior to consider reinstating Mr Langat after successful rehabilitation, given the situation that led to his alcoholism. Mr Langat’s wife died of cancer, leaving him with a child and his ageing parents to look after. He said his predicament led him to alcoholism.

Mr Langat with Sgt Moses Kimenchu (left) who has been helping the officers and other Kenyans to quit drinking through counselling. PHOTO | NDUNG'U GACHANE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

CALL FOR SUPPORT

At the same time, Mr Mututho called on Kenyans of goodwill to support his institution as it continues to rehabilitate over 50 police officers, noting that one spends between Sh200,000 and Sh400,000 on rehab depending on his or her condition.

Mr Mututho also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to establish a rehabilitation institution to be led by Sgt Moses Kimenchu, who has been helping the officers and other Kenyans to quit drugs and alcohol.

He called for the formation of an agency, to be called Addicts Rescue Team, to compliment Nacada and in which Sgt Kimenchu should be given a role.