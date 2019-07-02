By MARGARET W. MAINA

When on Saturday Job Kole opened the door to the house his ex-wife had been living in in Kirobon, Ngata in Nakuru County, what was welcomed him was a pool of blood which led to her body.

A nephew who had gone to borrow a hoe from her alerted him that she was lying in a pool of blood in her living room.

Ms Lucy Njeri’s throat had been slit and she had deep cuts on her face.

KNIFE

The knife which was used to murder her was still stuck in the left side of her neck. There was also a blood-stained panga on the couch.

No one knows exactly what happened and police have not arrested anyone in connection to the murder of the mother of four who, until her death, was living alone.

Her former husband lives in the same village with his second wife.

Mr Job Kipkoech shows the spot where the body of his lay when it was found. Ms Lucy Njeri, 51, was stabbed to death using a kitchen knife by unknown assailants in Kirobon, Nakuru County. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

NO COMMOTION

Neighbours too said that they heard no commotion from her house throughout the night, and only learnt about the murder when Mr Kole alerted them.

“She had been in a jovial mood on Thursday. She had not expressed any fears for her life and she spent the better part of the day weeding her farm. That is the last time I saw her,” a neighbour said.

Her body was discovered on Saturday evening

Neighbours who arrived at the scene immediately after the distress call said that the situation in the house hinted of a struggle between the woman and her assailant.

“There was an unlit jiko (charcoal stove), meat and tomatoes on the table and cigarettes filters in her bedroom although she was not a smoker,” Mr Kole said.

ASSAILANT UNKNOWN

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations collected items from the house but the assailants are still unknown.

Her daughters, Venolla Chebet, 24, and Patrola Chepkemoi, 21, say that all they want was justice for their mother.

They want the police to expedite investigations into the murder and arrest and charge those responsible.

“My mother died a painful death, her shopping still lay on the table meaning she had just got home. Her lifeless body was found in her living room by my nephew who had gone to borrow a jembe from her,” Ms Chepkemoi said as she fought back tears.

Patrolla Chepkemoi (left) and Venolla Chebet holding a photo of their mother who was killed by unknown people. They have appealed for justice for their mother. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

BODY PICKED

Mr Kole said that they found her body at 1pm and reported the matter to Menengai Police Station.

After gathering evidence, police officers took the body.

“Who could have done this to the mother of my kids? It is hard to comprehend or even think that people can be so evil. She was murdered brutally,” he says.

At Ms Njeri’s home, villagers gathered in groups, pensively discussing the brutal murder, with speculations rife from all angles.

They described the woman as a very sociable person who was always ready to help whenever she could.