Naivasha has more girls in Nakuru secondary schools

Nakuru East has a population of 15,161 and is leading with a female population of 7,689 and males are 7,472.

Kuresoi North is not performing better either and with its population of 13,457, it has 6,686 females and 6,770 male students.

In total Naivasha has a population of 26,881 secondary school students with male population standing at 13,692.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More girls are enrolled in secondary schools in Naivasha compared to other sub-counties in Nakuru County. Nakuru County has 11 sub counties.

According to the population and housing census carried out by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Naivasha has 13,187 girls pursuing their secondary school education.

EARLY PREGNANCIES

Subukia has the least number of females in secondary school. It has 4152 girls against 4,250 males.

Kuresoi, South which leads in Female Genital Mutilation, early pregnancies and forced marriages, has the second lowest number of females in secondary schools with a population of 5,757.

The region with a total population of 11,734 students in secondary school has 5,977 males.

Njoro has an improved population of secondary school students which stands at 18,808 with 9,352 being females and 9,456 males.

Nakuru North has a population of 9,549 female and 9,327 male making a total of 18,877 students in secondary schools in the region.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Giilgil has 8,345 girls in secondary school and 9,682 male population making a total of 18,029 pursuing the secondary education in an area that has one of the highest number of private schools in Nakuru County.

Rongai, which is the home of Moi High School Kabarak, a leading private school in KCSE exams, has a population of 17,062 comprising 8,521 females and 8,541 males.

Nakuru West, with an improved infrastructure, has a population of 14,087 with female population standing at 7,236 and males are 6,850.