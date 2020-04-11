By MACHARIA MWANGI

A man drowned on Friday evening while attempting to save his son from a dam in the family’s farm at Ihindu in Naivasha, Nakuru County..

Ward Representative Stanley Karanja said the Form Two student had gone after three ducks that were stuck in the dam.

His father rushed to the eight-foot dam after hearing his cries.

“When he saw his son gasping, he jumped into the dam but was not as lucky,” said Mr Karanja.

He said residents pulled the boy out and took him to Naivasha Sub-county hospital.

“He was treated and discharged. Efforts to save his father were unsuccessful,” the MCA said.

He said it was unfortunate that the incident took place just a day after the family acquired the property.