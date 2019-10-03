Naivasha to benefit from Sh1.2bn water project  

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

The Rift Valley Waterworks Development Agency will undertake a Sh1.2 billion project to supply water at the proposed Naivasha Industrial Park.

The project is part of the Big Four Agenda projects of the government under the special economic zones.

The phase one project, whose work will start in December, will is scheduled to be completed by mid-next year.

The Agency Chief Executive Officer Hosea Wendot said that the water treatment project which to be located in Naivasha town, will pump 8 million litres of water daily to the industrial park in Suswa area.

Mr Wendot said that the agency will undertake a long term feasibility study for the water supply in the park that will serve Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

“The initial project will be a short time measure to enable the project take off. In the long run, the project which will take three years will supply 100 million litres of water on a daily basis,” said Mr Wendot.

The park, which is expected to be operational by 2022, will ease congestion at the port of Mombasa.

The agency boss said that more dams will be constructed in Naivasha Town to boost water supply in the town.

“Companies in areas such as Mai Mahiu and Suswa will have reliable water supply,” said Mr Wendot.

To ensure the region has uninterrupted water supply, the agency will carry out feasibility studies in Enragie Enkare and Aberdare region bordering Naivasha to boost supply for the industrial park.

Mr Wendeto said the agency is planning to undertake a number of projects to boost water supply to more than 2 million residents in the cosmopolitan county.

He said about 6 million litres of water from Chemususu dam will be pumped to Nakuru County and will serve the residents of Rongai sub -county.

Mr Wendot said the biodiversity project at Lake Nakuru is on course and a deal with a German donor will be signed soon before the project is rolled out in the next financial year.

The agency is targeting to supply schools in Nakuru County and other devolved units with water by digging boreholes.

“We have over 10 schools we are targeting to supply with water in the current financial year. We have supplied commodity to five schools,” said Mr Wendot.