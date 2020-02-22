Nakuru North Sub-County is third with a population of 14,859 with males standing at 7,624 and females 7,234.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Naivasha has the highest number of pupils attending pre-primary classes in Nakuru County according to the population and housing census carried out by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics last year.

The census report reveals that 153,265 pupils are in pre-primary schools with the male population standing at 78,693 and females 74,569 in Nakuru County.

Naivasha, which is the most densely populated area in the county, has a population of 23,165 pupils of the age of three and above currently attending school with the male population standing at 11,880 and females 11, 285.

KURESOI NORTH

Njoro Sub-County has the second highest number of pupils attending pre-primary units with a population of 19,870 with the male population standing at 10, 178 and females 9,692.

Nakuru North Sub-County is third with a population of 14,859 with males standing at 7,624 and females 7,234.

Advertisement

Kuresoi North, which has the highest number of pre-primary classes in the county, has a population of 14,835 and the males are 7,614 and females are 7,221.

Rongai Sub-County is fifth with a population of 13,981 of 7,354 males and 6,626 females.

Kuresoi South is lying sixth with a population of 12,604 with the males leading at 6,539 against 6,065 females.

Nakuru West, which has one of the best educational infrastructure in the county, has a population of 12, 623 made up of 6,387 male and 6,235 females.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Gilgil Sub-County, which has one of the highest number of private schools in the county, has a population of 6,014 males and 6,369 females.

Nakuru East with the highest concentration of primary schools is not performing well as the number of pre-primary population stands at 11,838 with males being 5,993 and females 5,845.

Molo, which also enjoys a high number of private and public schools is lying second last with a population of 11,434 out of which males are 5,777 and females are 5,656.

Subukia whose performance in the national examinations has been dipping every year, has the least population of children attending pre-primary school.