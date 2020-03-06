By MACHARIA MWANGI

Ten days ago, a truck driver received a call from an unknown number and was offered the job of ferrying wood from Maai Mahiu to Nairobi.

After the usual haggling, the two agreed on a fee so the driver left the parking bay at Kinamba in the periphery of Naivasha town for the task.

He was not suspicious as such phone calls are common in his line of work.

His friends said he left in high spirits.

PHONE OFF

Three hours later, however, the truck driver's phone went off.

Efforts to reach him proved futile until a man called the family demanding a Sh200,000 ransom.

“The despairing family managed to send Sh10,000 but the kidnapper remained adamant,” a source told the Nation.

Days later, the family is yet to find the man.

DEMANDS CONTINUE

The subjugator, according to police, has been calling three of the truck driver's family members.

He last called two days ago, demanding that the “agreed sum” be sent to him via mobile money.

The elusive captor has taken detectives on a wild goose chase, managing to evade their dragnet on at least three occasions since the kidnapping," the source said.

“The captor continues to remain elusive, switching off his phone in intervals."

Defectives have been moving from Nairobi to Maai Mahiu trying to mark out the captor but have had little success.

POLICE REPORT

Naivasha DCIO boss Kenneth Njoroge told the Nation that they were still trying to trace the captor’s hideout.

“We are still optimistic about rescuing the driver. We are doing all we can to bring the captors to book,” said Mr Njoroge.