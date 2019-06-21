  1. Home
Naivasha businessman arrested after shooting incident

Friday June 21 2019

pistol

A Naivasha-based businessman has been arrested after a shooting incident near the town over a land dispute. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • The businessman is involved in a dispute over a prime land near Naivasha town.
MACHARIA MWANGI
MACHARIA MWANGI
A Naivasha-based businessman has been arrested after a shooting incident near the town over a land dispute.

Brandishing a pistol, the man identified as Evans Kageche, shot in the air forcing five guards to scamper for safety.

In the Thursday afternoon drama, Mr Kageche fired several rounds as the panicky lot ran for dear lives keen to ensure that no one was left in the vast farm.

"We managed to arrest the tycoon moments after the gun drama and he is scheduled to appear in court," said the Naivasha Sub-County police commander Samuel Waweru.

He said no one was hurt during the incident, adding that the guards deployed at the disputed farm had been too frightened to resume duties.

"We assured them of their security before they agreed to go back to work," added Mr Waweru.

The land, he explained, was at the centre of a protracted ownership dispute with the matter still pending in court.

Mr Waweru said it was wrong for the businessman to seek to take control of the farm forcefully.

The prime parcel of land is situated at least 10 kilometres from Naivasha town where high-end hotels and properties dot the area.

The farm had been earmarked for construction of palatial homes but the project has stalled due to ongoing litigation.