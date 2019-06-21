By MACHARIA MWANGI

A Naivasha-based businessman has been arrested after a shooting incident near the town over a land dispute.

Brandishing a pistol, the man identified as Evans Kageche, shot in the air forcing five guards to scamper for safety.

In the Thursday afternoon drama, Mr Kageche fired several rounds as the panicky lot ran for dear lives keen to ensure that no one was left in the vast farm.

"We managed to arrest the tycoon moments after the gun drama and he is scheduled to appear in court," said the Naivasha Sub-County police commander Samuel Waweru.

He said no one was hurt during the incident, adding that the guards deployed at the disputed farm had been too frightened to resume duties.