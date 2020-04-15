Nakuru Assembly forms team to monitor Sh478m Covid-19 fund

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Nakuru County Assembly has formed an ad hoc committee to coordinate and act as a link between the assembly and the county Covid-19 emergency response committees.



The 15-man committee, which was unveiled on Wednesday, comprises ward representatives from all the 11 sub counties.



CORONAVIRUS



The committee will oversee the management of Sh478 million set aside to cushion the residents against the effects of coronavirus pandemic.



It will comprise of the House Speaker Joel Kairu Maina, Leader of Majority Moses Ndung’u Kamau, Leader of Minority Peter Palanga and the chairperson of Budget and Appropriation Committee Joel Karuri Maina as ex-official members.



The rest of the committee members include Simon Mwangi (Rongai), George Kiere (Njoro), Kamau Githengi (Nakuru Town West), Mary Waiganjo (Subukia), and Michael Machembu (Bahati).



Others are Kariuki Mugi (Gilgil), Njuguna Mwaura (Molo), Karanja Mburu (Naivasha), Cyrus Mitei (Kuresoi North), Rose Chepkoech (Kuresoi South), Eddy Kiragu (Nakuru Town East).



Majority Leader Ndung’u Kamau said the committee will ensure the needy in the county are cushioned from the effects of Covid-19.



Kiamaina Ward Rep Wahome Jambo Kenya urged the committee members to represent the interest of the entire county and not only their wards.



FOOD STUFFS

Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae and Maiella MCA Joseph Gathariki said the committee will ensure the resources allocated are used prudently.



“Let all food stuffs be sourced from the respective sub-counties and not outside the region,” said Mr Gathariki.



Lake View Ward MCA Karanja Mburu should submit weekly report on the update of Covid-19 and ensure there is a seamless supply of food and other essential commodities at the ward level.



“The committee should ensure the healthcare workers have Personal Protective Equipment at all times as we have allocated about Sh167 million to go to health workers,” said the Naivasha-based MCA.



“The executive should do procurement of essential goods and services at the ward level because it is critical for the residents suffering at the wards,” added Mr Mburu.



Flamingo Ward MCA Eddy Kiragu said the Sh3.7 million allocated per ward and additional Sh1.5 million allocated o take emergency such as coronavirus pandemic to enrich themselves and the committee should make sure the money is spent at the respective sub-counties,” said Mr Karanja.

EMERGENCY SUPPLIES

Subukia MCA Mary Waiganjo said the committee should ensure the emergency supplies are delivered without any delay.



Molo MCA Michael Njoroge Karanja urged the committee to move with speed and ensure the funds are released to the wards where since many residents are already suffering after their businesses were closed.



Kihingo Ward Rep George Kiere said the money should be used on humanitarian assistance as per the supplementary budget.



Dundori MCA Michael Chege Machembu said the committee should come with an acceptable method to identify the needy in the wards.



Nominated MCA Rachel Maru said the committee should be independent from any interference from the executive.

