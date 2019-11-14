The victim told the court that two men got hold of her and undressed her before raping her in turns at night.

The man was part of a gang that raped the woman and infected her with sexual transmitted disease.

By MERCY KOSKEY

More by this Author

A Nakuru Court has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for raping a 49-year-old woman.

The man was part of a gang that raped the woman and infected her with sexual transmitted disease.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Yvonne Khatambi, Charles Keitany was found guilty of gang raping the woman with others not before court on March 22, 2018 at Kongasis village in Nakuru County.

EVIDENCE

In her judgment the magistrate said the evidence produced before court was sufficient to prove that the suspect had committed the offense.

“I have carefully considered the evidence on record. I am satisfied that the complainant’s testimony was corroborated by witnesses and the medical report presented in court,” said Ms Khatambi.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, the accused was apprehended while in the act by two people who went to rescue the woman after she raised alarm.

The victim told the court that two men got hold of her and undressed her before raping her in turns at night.

She was, however, able to identify Keitany, having seen him before in Kongasis area.

LENIENCY

In his testimony, a doctor based at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital said that lab results showed that the complainant had a sexually transmitted infection.

Mr Keitany denied committing the offense saying that on that the day he had retired to bed early.

He said that he was arrested while on his way to work. He claimed that the complainant was her customer who had taken food on credit but failed to pay. He pleaded for leniency.