The Bill which was passed on December 4, 2019 will now await funds allocation in the financial year 2020 /2021.

The board comprising key stakeholders in the tourism sector, will be headed by a chairperson appointed by the governor.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

A tourism and marketing board to market Nakuru County will be established.

The assembly passed the Nakuru County Tourist and Marketing Bill which has been forwarded to Governor Lee Kinyanjui for assent.

The Bill seeks to provide a comprehensive legal framework for the development, management, marketing and regulation of sustainable tourism in the county.

MARKETING

Nakuru has some of the most vested tourist sites in Kenya including Lake Nakuru National Park, Lake Naivasha, Hells Gate Park, Menengai Crater and Hyrax Hills among other sites.

According to the Bill sponsored by Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae, the board will among others develop, implement and coordinate a country tourism and marketing strategy.

However, the chief executive officer, who will hold office for a term of three years, will be recruited competitively by the County Public Service Board.

The board will market Nakuru at national, regional and international levels as a premier tourism and filming destination.

“The board will identify market needs and advise tourism stakeholders on the market trends,” reads the Bill.

WATER SPORTS

The board will also recommend tourism areas that have significance culturally, archaeologically and ecologically sensitive for gazettement.

It will also establish and develop county tourist health facility besides promoting water sports and big game fishing activities.

“The Bill will be a game changer in the critical sector that earns the country billions of shillings in foreign exchange,” said Dr Mbae.

Dr Mbae said with a thriving tourism sector, jobless youths will be employed in the hospitality industry.