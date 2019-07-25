By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Nakuru County Assembly has adopted a policy that will see 275 graduate interns employed annually.

Nominated MCA Joyce Anyiso said hundreds of unemployed youths in the county were frustrated.

“This policy will save our jobless youths as it considers, gender, disability and other parameters. It will equip the youth with experience and knowledge that will come at handy when they are hunting for jobs,” said Ms Anyiso who is also the vice chairperson of Youth caucus in Nakuru County.

SH21 BILLION BUDGET

It now remains to be seen where the Budget and Appropriation committee will get funds for the programme which was not factored in the Sh21 billion budget estimates for the financial year 2019-2020.

However, Lake View Ward MCA Pete Karanja Mburu said that the county returned more than Sh5 billion to the national Treasury.

“The county is lacking skilled manpower and that is why it only spent Sh751 million for development in the first nine months of the just concluded financial year and these interns will speed up the wheels of development through service delivery,” said Mr Karanja.

He said the roads department had only two engineers to handle Bills of Quanties. Mr Karanja said this has slowed down Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s flagship project, Boresha Barabara which aims at rehabilitating dilapidated road network in the 55 wards.

TRANSPARENCY

Mr Karanja, however, called for transparency in the recruitment of interns. He asked the executive to give the youth equal opportunities.

Each ward will recruit five graduate interns annually. The interns will be paid a monthly salary of between Sh15,000 and Sh25,000.

The interns on the Nakuru County government payroll will be entitled to subsistence allowance when working out of their stations, 15 days annual leave and 30 days paid sick leave.

The internship policy, which is the brain child of Kabazi MCA Peter Kibe Mbae, will take Sh50 million annually from the county budget.

UNEMPLOYMENT

“We will allocate funds in the budget and hundreds of graduates to be absorbed in various departments each year as one way of taming the runaway unemployment,” said Dr Mbae.

Making his submission during the debate on Wednesday, Dr Mbae said the policy will fill in the gap of more than 1,000 county staff who will exit service after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 by 2022 or through natural attrition.

Molo MCA Michael Sonis Njoroge said the internship programme would enable governor Lee Kinyanjui’s administration to deliver on its development agenda.

“Since thousands of aging county staff will be exiting in the next couple of years, the interns will gain experience to fill in the vacant positions,” said Mr Sonis.

EXPOSURE

Nominated MCA Grace Mwathi said the policy will give the youth the much-needed work experience and exposure.

Maiella MCA Joseph Mungai Kamanu said: “Nearly all extension officers in the Agriculture department are retiring and this policy should be able to shop for the best interns to fill in their positions.”

Nakuru East MCA Stanley Karanja urged the Labour, Gender, Youth and Social Welfare committee to move with speed and convert the policy into a bill.

“Any policy can be ignored by the current or future executive and I urge the concerned committee to expedite the process of translating it into a bill,” said Mr Karanja.

Turi MCA John Mwangi Macharia said that policy will reduce unemployment rate in the wards.

Kiptororo MCA Richard Kurgat Kibet said the internship policy will help the youth keep off drugs and alcohol.