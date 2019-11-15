Governor Lee Kinyanjui says wealth declaration will help his administration fight corruption.

By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

More by this Author

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has asked all county employees to declare their wealth. The county chief said this will help his administration fight corruption.

He said declaration of income, assets and liabilities will enhance prudent management of public funds.

The governor was speaking on Friday when he launched a two-day workshop on wealth declaration, leadership and integrity for County Public Service Boards (CPSBs) at a Nakuru hotel.

“Wealth declaration is an important tracking tool that can instil transparency and honesty in public offices. All county employees should embrace the exercise,” he said.

The ongoing workshop is part of the engagement between the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and CPSBs to promote good governance.

COMBATING GRAFT

Advertisement

“County public service boards are key stakeholders in combating graft since they play a critical role in human resource management and development,” stated Mr Kinyanjui.

He observed that transparency among county staff is crucial for raising the red flag on suspicious accumulation of wealth. He added that the war on graft should not be left to the national government. Mr Kinyanjui challenged the church to be in the forefront in the war against corruption.

RETIREMENT

An audit carried out by the county last year showed that nearly half of the workforce will be due for retirement in three years’ time.

EACC Commissioner Dabaar Maalim said in 2018/2019, a total of 99 reports related to CPSBs were processed by the agency.

He said that in 2017, out of 47 counties 28 failed to submit reports in time.