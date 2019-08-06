By Francis Mureithi

More by this Author

Nakuru County government has been urged to invest more in green energy by tapping solar power to reduce its escalating electricity bill.

Menengai West Ward Rep Simon Mwangi, said this will end the skyrocketing power bills on street lighting programme.

“As a county we are struggling with huge power bills which costs the county Sh100 million every year. This is money that could be diverted to development projects if we adopt the solar energy,” said Mr Mwangi.

GREEN ENERGY

He said many countries were moving to green energy and hence the need for the country to do the same.

The MCA said that due to rising power bills, the county government has been unable to install more security lights in the 55 wards.

“It is high time the county switched to clean solar energy to save the county millions of shillings,” said Mr Mwangi.

His remarks come at a time when Kabarak University is planning to install a multimillion 10 megawatt power plant at the proposed Sh45billion Kabarak University Teaching, Research and Referral Mission hospital.

Mr Mwangi thanked Kabarak University for its initiative to put up a solar power plant.

“Kabarak University has shown the way as far as green energy is concerned and the county should follow suit as this will benefit more than two million residents,” said Mr Mwangi.

SOLAR ENERGY

Soin Ward MCA Irene Chebichi Cheruiyot said that many households in her ward had embraced solar energy.

“Solar energy has saved us electricity bills as some of the boreholes are solar powered,” said Ms Chebichi.

She said many of the street lighting projects in her ward had been put on hold due to the high electricity bills.

She said that huge electricity bills were also affecting services at several maternity facilities in the ward.

Ms Chebichi urged the solar energy solution providers to do research and come up with long lasting high mast solar lighting equipment.