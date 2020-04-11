By FRANCIS MUREITHI

For the first since Kenya gained independence 57 years ago, a modern sewer line will be constructed in Nakuru Town’s Flamingo Estate.

The project, which will be completed by the end of this month, is set to change the face of one of the densely populated estates in the cosmopolitan town.



With overcrowding and makeshift structures always being erected, the estate has in the past been hit by the outbreak of cholera and other waterborne diseases due to overflowing effluent from pit latrines.



ESTATE NEGLECTED

The multi-million-shilling project will also benefit the neighbouring Kimathi Estate which has also not had a sewer line.



Residents say the two estates have been neglected by the previous governments and the defunct municipal councils.



The estates are known to be the operating bases of a criminal gang known as Confirm, which has swindled Kenyans out of millions of shillings through fake electronic money transactions.



Interestingly, their next door neighbours, Flamingo Phase 2 estate which is a stone’s throw away, is connected to the main sewer line.



“For the first time since the beginning of devolution, the residents of Flamingo and Kimathi estates have something to celebrate about devolution. This current regime has shown interest in improving sanitation in our neighbourhoods,” said Mr William Omondi.

“It has taken the Governor Lee Kinyanjui administration less than two years to unblock our filthy toilets with the construction of a modern sewer line. This gives the residents hope that the Sh1.5 billion ward development kitty his government has dished out to ward reps will be put into proper use,” said Mr John Amanange.



UNFULFILLED PROMISES

The unfulfilled promises by politicians and previous regimes made many residents believe that construction of a sewer line network in the estates was impossible.



“I have lived in this estate for more than 40 years and after the promulgation of the new Constitution [in 2010], I thought the outbreak of water borne diseases like cholera, which had been the order of the day due to poor sanitation, would end,” said Mr John Kamuto.



DISEASES

The spread of waterborne diseases may be a thing of the past after Nakuru County government embarked on a project to upgrade the sewerage system in informal settlements.



According to the details in the second supplementary budget, the department of Health Services will spend Sh11 million to construct a sewer line and rehabilitate five toilets in the two estates.



The county government will also spend another Sh10 million to construct four sanitation blocks in Kivumbini 1 and 2 estates.



UPGRADED NETWORK

“Improvement of sanitation in the county particularly those in the informal settlements is top on my development wish list and such projects will be spread across the county,” said Governor Lee Kinyanjui.



With the improved sewerage connection, the residents will also enjoy water supply and service providers Nakuru Water and Sanitation Company (Nawasco) has also upgraded its network in the two estates.



The company has installed water meters to all the households in the estates.

