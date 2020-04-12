However, all antenatal visits have been reorganised so as to avoid overcrowding in wards.

The hospital which records between 60 to 70 deliveries per day will only attend to expectant mothers who are due and those in need of antenatal care.

By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

The Margaret Kenyatta Mother-Baby Unit at Nakuru Level Five hospital has suspended a number of services and imposed restrictions on visits.

The hospital with one of the best maternity hospitals in the country, has been forced to adjust to changes made in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Adelaide Barasa, the head of the hospital, said due to the current situation, all non-essential onsite treatments, non-critical appointments and visits have been postponed until further notice.

“Maternity services are currently being faced with a lot of challenges as we all struggle to keep safe during this period. Implementing some of the adjustments to our normal programmes has not been easy considering that mothers have to continue giving birth,” Dr Barasa said.

“We have worked harder to ensure that patients don’t crowd the wards by only dealing with mothers who are due. Families and friends of the patients have also been banned from accessing the facility as a measure to minimise the numbers and implement the social distancing rule,’’ she said.

Dr Barasa said the number of deliveries have continued rise but health workers are working around the clock to have every patient is attended to safely and accordingly.

Some of the operations that have been suspended include non-essential surgeries, procedures, therapies and consultations.

Medical Superintendent at the hospital Dr Joseph Mburu assured patients that they will be attended to once the coronavirus crisis is contained.

“Some of them have pleaded with us to attend to them but the current situation won’t allow. Majority of the cases are not time-sensitive although if the pandemic persists and without a clear timeframe, stopping or postponing treatment can be devastating,” Dr Mburu noted

He added that the facility admits at least 1,500 mothers who deliver per month. However, the number is expected to rise in the coming days.