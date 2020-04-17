By FRANCIS MUREITHI

A nominated Member of Nakuru County Assembly has criticised the House leadership for ignoring the one-third gender rule during the formation of a committee to coordinate Covid-19 emergency response activities in the region.

Ms Rachael Chepkorir Maru said the male-dominated House appointed a 15-man ad hoc committee from all the 11 sub-counties to act as a linkage between the assembly and the county government.

The committee will ensure Sh250 million emergency fund is well utilised to cushion the vulnerable in the region against the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

CONTROVERSIALLIST

On Wednesday the House Speaker Joel Maina Kairu read the controversial list that has only two women MCAs – Mary Wanjiru Waiganjo representing Subukia sub-county and Rose Chepkoech (Kuresoi South).

The list includes Mr Kairu, Leader of Majority Moses Ndungu Kamau and Leader of Minority Peter Palanga who shall be the ex-official members.

The rest of the male MCAs in the list are Simon Mwangi (Rongai), George Kiere (Njoro), Kamau Githengi (Nakuru Town West), Michael Chege Machembu (Bahati), Kariuki Mugi (Gilgil), Njuguna Mwaura (Molo), Karanja Mburu (Naivasha), Cyrus Mitei (Kuresoi North) and Eddy Kiragu (Nakuru Town East).

According to the one third gender rule, at least five women should have been included in the list that has 13 male MCAs.

The 78-member House has five elected women MCAs and 21 nominated female ward reps.

However, while making her contribution Ms Maru pointed at the glaring imbalance in the list.

There was a deafening silence in the House when Ms Maru revealed the gender gap in the list.

“While I support the formation of the ad hoc committee, the House leadership should in future consider gender balance in such committees. This committee has only two women representing 26 women MCAs in the House,” said Ms Maru.

MOTION

Interestingly, during the debate on procedural motion by the leader of majority to approve the ad hoc committee list, some of the ward representatives suggested further amendment in the list to include the chairperson of Budget and Appropriation committee Joel Karuri Maina.

The amendment was promptly done and Mr Karuri’s name was immediately included.

“If the male MCAs could push for an amendment to include the name of the chairperson of budget committee with such a lightning speed, why couldn’t they do the same when nominated MCA Rachel Maru pointed the anomaly in the list? posed a female ward representative.

MALE CHAUVINISM

“This ad hoc committee list has exposed the male chauvinism that has dominated the Nakuru Assembly which brags that it is a House of rules and regulations,” said another woman MCA.

“The House leadership should walk the talk and stop preaching water and drinking wine,” added another woman MCA.