By Francis Mureithi

The increasing consumption of alcohol and illicit brews and abuse of hard drugs by the youth in Visoi Ward of Nakuru County is worrying.

A petition by residents to the local chiefs to have some of the illegal bars closed have borne no fruits as more bars are licensed by the day.

Rongai town has 17 bars and several illicit brew dens.

Subsequently, Visoi Ward Rep Cecilia Nyambura Karanja has asked Nakuru County government to intervene.

Ms Karanja demanded a statement from chairperson of Trade in the county assembly on what the county is doing to end the worrying trend.

DRUGS

“My people are dying daily because of drugs and illicit brews. The House oversight committee in charge of Trade must intervene,” said Ms Karanja.

She faulted the alcoholic drinks sub committees for not taking action against unlicensed traders in the area.

“This laxity by sub county committee issuing licenses to the traders must be checked because it has led to the mushrooming of illegal drinking dens,” said Ms Karanja.

She also noted that the bars in the area were operating beyond licensed hours.

“Criminal activities have increased and residents, have complained of theft of their domestic animals,” she added.

Ms Karanja named Kamukunji, Kampi Ya Moto and other trading centres in the region as leading in the sale of illicit brews.

She noted that due to heavy drinking of outlawed brews many youths had died.

DEATHS

“We are losing young and potential people. This year, the illicit brews have killed five youths,” said Ms Karanja.

Ms Karanja said the House has a constitutional mandate to save the county from further deaths due to drinking of illicit brews.

“This county has laws in place to deal with illegal brews that are killing our people and it is time we acted before a whole generation is wiped out,” said Ms Karanja.

Ms Karanja said the county government should come up with strategies to deal with cartels that sell illicit brews.