Nakuru MCAs adopt 2020 fiscal paper as revenue collection dips

By Francis Mureithi

More by this Author

Nakuru County Assembly has adopted the 2020 County Fiscal Strategy Paper amidst sharp drop in revenue collection.

The county was projected to collect about Sh2.1 billion in the first half of the current financial year. However, with less than three months before the year ends, the county has only collected about Sh542 million.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

This deficit will force the devolved unit to shelve some capital expenditure and programmes. This will affect development at the 55 wards.

The adoption of the report now gives the county a green light to draw a detailed financial road map on how it will spend Sh14.4 billion in the 2020/2021 financial year.

The passing of the fiscal paper is in line with section 117 of Public Financial Management Act which monitors the usage of tax payers’ money in the counties.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the report which was tabled in the House on March 10, by the chairperson of Budget and Appropriation Committee Joel Karuri Maina, has allocated Sh4.3 billion or 30.2 per cent for development and Sh10 billion or 69 per cent for salaries and the buying of goods and services.

The Health department takes the lion’s share of recurrent expenditure and has been allocated Sh4.9 billion with a development expenditure of Sh761 million.

SH1BILLION

The assembly has the second largest recurrent expenditure budget of Sh1 billion and Sh240 million for development.

The County Treasury, which is struggling to increase its dwindling revenue collection, has a recurrent expenditure of Sh786 million and Sh2.1 billion development budget.

Public Service, Training and Devolution has recurrent expenditure of Sh694 million and nil development allocation, while Education, Information Communication Technology (ICT) and E-Government will gobble Sh562 million as recurrent expenditure, whileSh139 million will be spent on development.

PAY SALARIES

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries which is the backbone of the county economy was allocated Sh529 million to pay salaries and buy goods and services while its development budget is Sh82 million.

The Infrastructure department will spend Sh320 million on recurrent expenditure and Sh564 million on development.

The Office of Governor Lee Kinyanjui and his deputy Eric Korir will spend Sh295 million on salaries and goods and services, while Sh50 million has been allocated for development.

Environment, Water and Natural Resources will spend Sh292 million on salaries and goods and services while Sh92 million has been allocated for development.

SH250 MILLION

Youth, Culture, Sports and Social Services has been allocated Sh250 million for salaries and other overhead costs and Sh67million for development.

The department is struggling to upgrade sporting facilities and other social amenities in the county.

Trade, Industrialisation and Tourism will spend Sh152 million as recurrent expenditure and Sh109 million on development projects.

The newly reconstituted County Public Service Board has been allocated Sh61million for recurrent expenditure and Sh6 million for development.

Nakuru and Naivasha municipalities have been allocated Sh21million and Sh20 million for recurrent expenditure. They were not allocated any funds for development.

Maiella Ward MCA Joseph Mungai Kamanu said the mood on the ground was hostile as many projects in the 55 wards are yet to be completed.

“I don’t understand why the executive fails to achieve its development targets with this massive allocation. We need stringent measures to ensure what is allocated is put into good use,” said Mr Kamanu.

Kiamaina MCA Wahome Jambo Kenya said his ward has more than 66,000 residents and there is need for a review of the Sh1.4 billion ward development kitty to ensure key projects are completed.

PROJECTS

Kaptembwo MCA Peter Mwamba Kajwang called for speedy implementation of the projects as per the budget allocation.

“The recurrent expenditure is utilised to the last cent while development money is never exhausted and this deprives the residents opportunity to prosper economically,” said Mr Kajwang.

He said the county has completed less than 10 per cent development projects with less than three months before the current financial year ends.

“We should not rely on the good will of the executive to implement the project,” added Mr Kajwang.