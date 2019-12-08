Nakuru MCAs cry foul over slow development in wards

Nakuru ward representatives have criticised the slow pace of development in the county’s 55 wards.

The MCAs have raised concerns over Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s pet project dubbed Boresha Barabara and the allocation of Sh10 million to governor’s bursary fund.

SH10 MILLION

Naivasha East Ward MCA Stanley Karanja said Sh10 million bursary fund allocated to the governor’s office in the last budget had administrative problems.

“I asked how many students from the 55 wards benefited from the governor’s bursary kitty but the executive has never responded yet we are adding the office another Sh10 million,” said Mr Karanja.

He said the allocation of bursaries was shrouded in secrecy. The Naivasha East MCA said the ward reps have no projects in the wards to supervise during the long recess. The 78-member House went on a two-month recess on December 4, 2019.

Advertisement

He blamed the county procurement department for delaying the implementation of projects.

Mr Karanja urged the executive to fast-track the implementation of Boresha Barabara projects.

“Residents are suffering as most of the roads have been washed away by the current rains,” said Mr Karanja.

UNDERFUNDED

The chairperson of budget committee and Biashara Ward MCA in Naivasha, Joel Karuri Maina said Boresha Barabara programme is only good on paper.

Most elected MCAs are unhappy that the programme is being monitored and executed at the governor’s office. Dundori MCA Michael Machembu Chege said the roads project is underfunded.

“Currently, Boresha Barabara has only Sh20 million. This means each of the 55 wards can only be allocated about Sh300,000 which is too little to do any meaningful work,” said Mr Machembu.

He revealed that the 20 employees at the Roads Department are demoralised as they have remained casual labourers since 2014.