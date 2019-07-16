By Francis Mureithi

More by this Author

The Nakuru County Assembly has sent the Roads executive Lucy Kariuki packing over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The impeachment vote comes despite a Cabinet reshuffle just a day earlier that saw Governor Lee Kinyanjui transfer Ms Kariuki to the Youth and Sports docket, a move that observers said was aimed at cooling temperatures following calls for her exit.

This was the second impeachment motion since the County Assembly was sworn into office in 2018.

The first impeachment motion against the current Speaker Joel Maina Kairu flopped last year when it failed to attain the mandatory constitutional threshold of 75 percent support of the MCAs.

To impeach a county executive, a simple majority suffices.

During the motion, 49 MCAs voted for Ms Kariuki's removal, 21 opposed the move, while one abstained.

The verdict will be forwarded to Governor Kinyanjui for implementation.