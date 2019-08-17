Nakuru MCAs step up war on FGM, teenage pregnancies

By Francis Mureithi

Members of the Nakuru County Assembly Women caucus have intensified their campaign against teenage pregnancies and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) among schoolgirls.

This comes at a time when the number of students dropping out of school after getting pregnant in the region has increased.

The MCAs have called for concerted efforts between leaders, teachers, parents and policy makers join hands and find a lasting solution to the problem.

“As women MCAs, we are deeply concerned by the increasing number of girls falling trap to early pregnancies and FGM,” said nominated MCA Doreen Jebiwott Korir.

The leaders spoke on Friday as they distributed more than 1000 sanitary towels to this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education female candidates in Mariashoni Ward.

Other nominated MCAs who toured the ward included Alice Chepkirui Kering, Isabella Makori, Rose Karugi Njoroge and Maureen Chepkoech Lesingo. They were accompanied by the area MCA Douglas Kipkuri Ayabei and nominated MCA Benazir Busienei.

The MCAs urged the girls to keep off sex and early marriages and concentrate on their studies.

In Kuresoi North, more than10 girls aged between 14 and 16 years from one secondary school dropped out of school after falling pregnant in April this year.

Last year, 52 cases of teenage pregnancies were recorded in Kuresoi North. The girls blamed boda boda riders for their woes.

The MCAs said that FGM had no place in the modern society and was retarding the development of girl child in the region.

“FGM is retrogressive, it’s harmful and will not help you become a better woman. What will shape your destiny is education and that is why as women MCAs we want you to put more efforts in your studies and avoid FGM,” said nominated MCA Maureen Chepkoech Lesingo from Mariashoni.

Ms Korir said their initiative, which had greatly been boosted by Governor Lee Kinyanjui who bought sanitary pads, was aimed at ensuring girls do not miss lessons during menstruation.

“We want to curb the rampant absenteeism of girls during menstruation. When they are out of school, they lose a lot and this retards their development and affects their performance in national examinations,” said Ms Korir.

The MCAs urged the students to maintain high standards of discipline to boost their performance.