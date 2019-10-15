Jubilee MCAs led by Mr Stanley Karanja told Mr Kajwang that ODM was still an opposition party and was not part of the government.

Rhonda Ward MCA Timothy Kabutu Kabiru said that the House had a full in tray.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

In a rare defiance, Nakuru County Assembly rejected a motion to reschedule its House business on Wednesday to allow MCAs attend President Uhuru Kenyatta's function in Naivasha.

The Jubilee dominated House said it had crucial businesses to attend to.

Moment after the Chief Whip Melvin Kipkoech Kutol moved the motion which was seconded by his deputy Wahome Jambo Kenya, the MCAs united to reject the motion. Rhonda Ward MCA Timothy Kabutu Kabiru said that the House had a full in tray.

“The President’s visit in Naivasha is okay but it will not add value to this assembly,” said Mr Kabutu.

He added: “Let us not disrupt our Wednesday sittings because of the President’s Naivasha visit.”

TIGHT SCHEDULE

Advertisement

Malewa West MCA Josphat Githinji Murage said the House should not be held at hostage by the function.

Soin MCA Irene Chebichi Cheruiyot opposed the motion saying: “We have a tight schedule. Apart from plenary sessions, we have committee meetings and trying to reschedule the Wednesday sittings to attend a presidential function is tantamount to overburdening the Ward Reps.”

“We have MCAs from Naivasha, Speaker Joel Maina Kairu and other House leaders who can represent the Assembly in the presidential function,” said Ms Chebichi.

However, acting Speaker Wanjohi urged the MCAS not to become emotional while debating the motion.

Naivasha East MCA Stanley Karanja said he was surprised that the motion was tabled in the House yet Speaker Kairu and Leader of Majority Moses Ndung’u Kamau had agreed that the House sittings would not be disrupted.

MEETING

“In a consultative meeting I attended with Speaker Kairu and leader of majority, we agreed that the morning and afternoon sessions would be held simultaneously with a short break of 30 minutes to deliberate on pending businesses before MCAs proceed to Naivasha,” said Mr Karanja.

“This motion was not sanctioned by the House Business Committee as required by House Standing Orders,” said Mr Karanja.

Majority Leader Ndung’u concurred with Naivasha East MCA Karanja that House business would not be disrupted.

Nominated MCA Alice Kering (ODM) faulted Mr Ndung’u for stating that only Jubilee MCAs were invited at the Naivasha function.

However, Mr Ndung’u and Naivasha East MCA Karanja assured Ms Kering that all MCAs were invited.

“In the spirit of handshake all the opposition MCAs are free to attend the Naivasha meeting,” said Mr Karanja.

POLITICAL VIEWS

Mr Peter Karanja Mburu of Lake View Ward said it was wrong to discuss a motion that had not been approved by the House Business Committee.

Mr Peter Mwamba Kajwang of ODM said MCAs should separate their views on presidential function from their biased political views on the visit.

“As opposition MCAs, we are also in the government and we are not opposed to the rescheduling of the House sessions because the President’s visit will bring goodies to residents of Nakuru,” said Mr Kajwang.