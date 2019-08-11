By Francis Mureithi

Petitions by residents touching on matters development will be scrutinised before they are tabled at the Nakuru County Assembly.

Some elected ward representatives are reading malice and political mischief in some of the petitions and have vowed not allow the petitions to be tabled on the floor of the assembly.

During a recent debate on a petition by Naka Primary School head teacher Joseph Kabuga over the deplorable state of the pre-primary school classes, elected MCAs declined to endorse the petition.

The MCAs declined to have the petition forwarded to the committee on education for further investigations.

POLITICAL MOTIVES

However, their attempts to throw out the petition were dismissed by Deputy Speaker Samuel Kipkemoi Tonui who said that whether the petition had political motives or not, it was the responsibility of the assembly to discuss it.

“The petitioner has the constitutional right to be heard and as a House, we ought to do justice,” Mr Tonui said.

He added: “If there are flaws in the petition we can advise the petitioner to attend future public participation forums.”

Mr Joel Karuri Maina (Biashara Ward- Naivasha) claimed that some residents could use such petitions to settle scores with sitting MCAs.

Area MCA Humphrey Mwaniki said Naka Primary School parents had never raised any concerns on the state of the pre-primary school classes.

Mr Symon Mwangi (Menengai West) advised the petitioner to attend future public participation meetings to raise his concerns.

Tinet MCA David Kipkoech Malel said the petition had no merit and should be dismissed.

DEAD

“Tasking committee on education to visit the school is tantamount to undressing our honourable colleague in the public without offering any assistance,” said Mr Malel.

“This petition is dead on arrival. When we allow every Tom, Dick and Harry to bring anything they wish, you will be surprised by the kind of petitions you will get in this House,” said Mariashoni MCA Douglas Kipkuri Ayabei who is also education committee chairperson.

He added: “I was expecting a petition where money was allocated for the project and the contractor did a shoddy job and not a state of a classroom.”

Ms Irene Chebichi Cheruiyot (Soin) said residents who do not attend public participations should not wait for miracles to happen at the wards.

Molo MCA Michael Njoroge Sonis informed the House that it was against the House Standing Orders to debate a petition for more than 30 minutes.

However, he faulted MCAS who were against the petition saying due process was followed before it was tabled in the House.