Some of the MCAs said that they were facing a hostile crowd at their wards due to unfulfilled road promises.

Ms Kariuki becomes the first ever executive under Governor Lee Kinyanjui to face impeachment motion.

The integrity of the 78- member Nakuru County Assembly will be put to test on July 16 when the House debates a second impeachment motion since being sworn into office in 2018.

The first impeachment motion against the current Speaker Joel Maina Kairu flopped last year when it failed to attain the mandatory constitutional threshold of 75 per cent support of the MCAs.

Mr Kairu, a former roads executive in former Governor Kinuthia Mbugua’s regime, has steadily guided the Jubilee-dominated assembly.

During a heated debate that culminated into voting by 77 members, 45 MCAs voted for his removal while 32 opposed the move.

To send Mr Kairu home, 59 MCAs should have supported the motion as per the assembly’s standing orders.

MISCONDUCT

The sharply divided house has formed an ad-hoc committee of five members to investigate the conduct of Roads Executive Lucy Kariuki who has been accused of gross misconduct.

However, 23 nominated women MCAs and some elected women ward representatives led by Subukia MCA Mary Waiganjo support the embattled roads executive.

If she is sent home, she will become the second woman executive in Governor Kinyanjui’s administration to be sent packing.

The first woman executive Halima Gababa was relieved off her duties by Governor Kinyanjui after a series of complaints over her performance.

The five members of the ad-hoc committee include Mr Humphrey Mwaniki (Nakuru East Ward), Mr Bernard Ng’etich (Nyota Ward), Ms Cecilia Karanja (Visoi Ward), Mr Zacharia Kahiro (Njoro) and Mr Peter Mwamba Kajwang (Kaptembwa).

INFRASTRUCTURE

According to a motion sponsored by the Dundori MCA Michael Machembu Chege, the decision to send Ms Kariuki home is based on a report of the committee on Transport and Public Works which raised pertinent issues on her conduct.

“She has failed to implement and coordinate the programmes in the Roads department. She mishandled the Boresha Barabara programme that had seen some projects stall,” said Mr Machembu.

Boresha Barabara, one of the flagship projects of Governor Kinyanjui, aims at improving dilapidated infrastructure in 55 wards. At least more than Sh200 million has been set aside for the project.

Some of the MCAs said that they were facing a hostile crowd at their wards due to unfulfilled road promises.

“The ground is becoming hostile by the day and this is one project that might decide the destiny of most of the MCAs. We are keen to send home Ms Kariuki for failure to offer leadership in the Roads department,” said Mr Machembu.

The MCAs also accused the embattled Roads executive of failing to honour several summons by the Assembly Roads and Public Works committee.

HONOUR SUMMONS

“The executive failed to honour eight out of 12 invitations to appear before the committee on Transport and Public Works,” said Mr Machembu.

The former Kenya Pipeline engineer was also accused of abuse of office and interference with the procurement processes in the department.

“The executive has little respect to MCAs,” said Mr Machembu who is also the chairperson of the infrastructure committee.

Efforts to get Ms Kariuki's comments were futile as she neither picked our calls nor did she respond to text messages.

Nominated MCA Elizabeth Gichuki faulted the composition of the committee saying nominated women MCAs were not consulted. She said the committee would not give a fair hearing.

“The same members supported the motion to eject Ms Kariuki and they will not give a fair verdict,” said Ms Gichuki.

Viwandani MCA Erick Gichuki Kariuki urged the MCAs to rise above petty politics and set the precedent by giving a fair verdict when the motion comes for debate in the House.

“This motion will set a precedent and as a House, we must be seen to be fair,” said Mr Gichuki.

UNFAIR

However, Mr Machembu denied that the committee would be unfair.

Former Leader of Majority Stanley Karanja accused the ad-hoc committee of conspiring to remove the executive procedurally.

“Some of the MCAs who did not support the removal of the executive should have been incorporated in the ad-hoc committee for the sake of fairness,” said Mr Karanja.

Mr Kajwang dismissed the claims saying: “This notion that the ad-hoc committee will not give a fair verdict is far-fetched, the committee will perform its work as expected.”

Mr Joseph Mungai Kamanu of Maiella Ward urged members of the committee with vested interests to step down.

Menengai West MCA Symon Mwangi urged ward reps not to be emotional while discussing the matter.

“Let us reduce our emotions when discussing such critical motion. MCAs opposed to the ad-hoc committee still have time to debate the report once it is tabled in the House,” said Mr Mwangi.