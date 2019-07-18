By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

The Rotary Club of Nakuru has installed Jayesh Shah as its 67th president.

He takes over from the outgoing president Elizabeth Ndun’gu.

Mr Shah, in his acceptance speech, said that he will faithfully execute the duties of the office of president of Rotary Club of Nakuru to maximize its local impact.

“I promise to give support to the District Governor and Rotary International to improve lives by promoting peace, fighting diseases, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education and growing local economies,” said Mr Shah in an emotional speech.

STRENGTHEN CLUB

He added, “My goal is to strengthen Rotary Club of Nakuru family to achieve its full potential by building goodwill and better friendships, advocating for the truth, fairness, and doing things that would be beneficial to all,” said Mr Shah.

He promised to support young rotary clubs to help them move to the next level of service to humanity and recruit more Rotarians through projects.

The Rotary Club of Nakuru board of directors for 2019-2020 was also inaugurated.

The board members include Chris Gasperi (vice-president), Joab Okello Obonyo (secretary), Ephantus Wachira (treasurer) and Joseph Ngugi (public relations officer).

Other members are Dr Pamela Tsimbiri, Mr James Yegon, Mr Habib Parkar, Mr Boniface Mouti, Ms Gladys Muhunyo, Mr Edward Wahome and Ms Ashley Gasperi.

NEW CLUB

Ms Ndung’u, the outgoing president, said that in the 2018-2019 period when she served, a new club – Rotary Club of Marsabit Central – was established.

She announced that two more clubs are set to be launched, one in Eldama Ravine in Baringo County and another one Elburgon in Nakuru County.

“We hope to launch these two clubs before the end of the year as part of the Rotary Club of Nakuru’s commitment to improve the living standards of the local communities,” said Ms Ndun’gu.

At the same time, she said that during her tenure two interact clubs were inaugurated at Kabarak and Egerton universities.

She called on the millennials to join interact clubs which bring together young people to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of service above self.

SERVICE TO HUMANITY

“There is nothing as good in life as service to humanity and I urge young people to join interact clubs and make a difference in the lives of the less privileged in the society,” said Ms Ndung’u.

One of the club’s projects that have impacted the community is the 30km water pipeline in Laikipia County which was commissioned in May.

The pipeline will serve thousands of residents and livestock in the region.

Among the beneficiaries include Ng’arua Primary School, Ng’arua Secondary School, Ng’arua Special School, Lamuria Academy, Top Achievers Academy, Ng’arua Dispensary, sub-county headquarters and police station.

“The residents no longer walk for long distances in search of water as all homesteads along the water pipeline are connected,” Ms Ndung’u added.

She said as a result of the provision of clean water, there has been a drastic reduction in waterborne diseases such as typhoid.