Nakuru County Assembly Speaker Joel Maina Kairo has warned House committees that are delaying in submitting reports that action will be taken against them.

Mr Kairo said the elected and nominated ward reps have a constitutional obligation to generate legislation that will impact on the lives of the two million residents of Nakuru County.

Mr Kairo made the remarks on Tuesday during the opening of the second session of the Nakuru County Assembly which was resuming after a one-month recess.

SERIOUS BUSINESS

“As we embark on the second part of the third session of the assembly calendar, I urge the ward reps to get down to serious business and those members propagating laxity on the House business committed to them will face stern action,” said Mr Kairo.

He said the Bills and statements requested by the MCAs have timelines to adhere to and failure to do so will attract dire consequences.

But Mr Kairo did not specify the action to be taken against MCAs who fail in their duties.

In his communication to the 78-member assembly, Mr Kairo said that at least nine Bills were introduced and committed to relevant committees for public participation before the House went for recess.

PENDING BILLS

The Bills which have gone through the first reading and are at various stages of the sectoral committees include the Nakuru County Valuation Bill, 2019, Nakuru County Maternal, New Born and Child Health Bill, 2019, and Nakuru County Housing Estates, Tenancy and Management Bill, 2019.

Other pending Bills include the Nakuru County Disaster and Emergency Management Bill, 2019, Nakuru County Enterprise Fund Bill, 2019, Nakuru County Tourism and Marketing Bill, Nakuru County Trade Bill, Nakuru County Livestock Yard Bill, 2019, Nakuru County Inspectorate and Compliance Bill, 2019.

REPORTS

The Speaker said that the chairpersons of the sectoral committees to which the Bills are committed must present their reports to the assembly within 20 days as required by the standing orders.

At the same time, Speaker Kairo announced that several statements requested by the members and directed to the executive have not been responded to despite being committed to the relevant committees.

The first statement was requested by Naivasha East MCA Stanley Karanja concerning the Nakuru investors’ conference held in Naivasha last November.

The statement was requested on March 20 and was due on April 3. It is still pending.

STATEMENT

The vocal Naivasha MCA had also on March 13 requested for a statement from the chairperson of the committee on disaster management concerning the spending of emergency fund and which was due on March 27 but has not been responded to.

A statement requested on April 20 by Kiamaina MCA Isaac Wahome, the chairman of the Energy, Environment and Water Committee concerning the standing water charges by water companies was due on April 24 but it is still pending.