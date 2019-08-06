Nakuru Sports executive fights to remain in office

The transfer, which came a day before a motion to impeach Ms Kariuki was tabled in the assembly, was challenged by a lobby group in Nakuru.

The Sports executive wants the assembly stopped from moving a second impeachment motion against her pending hearing and determination of the case.

By Francis Mureithi

The move by the embattled Nakuru County Sports minister Lucy Wanjiku Kariuki to move to court to block her sacking has put on hold a petition to compel Governor Lee Kinyanjui to implement the assembly’s verdict.

The Sports executive wants the assembly stopped from moving a second impeachment motion against her pending hearing and determination of the case. The case will be heard on August 19 in Nakuru.

PROTEST

A petition signed by Mr Simon Sangale Nasieku, Mr Samuel Kabiru and Mr Steve Gitukia of the Nakuru Accountability Forum has been filed at the assembly to protest against Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s decision to transfer Ms Kariuki from the Roads to Sports department.

Three petitioners want the county assembly to interrogate the conduct of Governor Kinyanjui after transferring the executive instead of dismissing her. Ms Kariuki is the first executive to be impeached in the assembly.

Ms Kariuki, a former engineer at Kenya Pipeline is believed to be key in driving Governor Kinyanjui’s development agenda.

MOTION PASSED

A day after the majority of the 78- member House passed a motion to send Ms Kariuki home on July 16, Speaker Joel Maina Kairu forwarded the verdict to Governor Kinyanjui for action according to the county government Act.

The assembly overwhelmingly voted for her dismissal with 49 MCAs endorsing Ms Kariuki’s sacking while 21 opposed her ouster.

An ad-hoc committee chaired by Kaptembwo ward MCA Peter Mwamba Kajwang accused the executive of abuse of office and interfering with the implementation of Boresha Barabara programme.