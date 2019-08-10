Nakuru assembly to go on recess despite opposition by MCAs

But Ms Chebichi said one month was a long time and MCAs would have nothing much to do in the wards.

The August recess is in line with the county assembly calendar which the House unanimously passed.

By Francis Mureithi

Acting Speaker Michael Njoroge Sonis has rejected attempts by a section of Nakuru County Assembly ward representatives to dismiss an adjournment motion.

“This is a House of rules and procedures and according to Standing Order 31 (2), the House will be adjourned as per the rules,” ruled Mr Sonis on August 7, 2019.

Some of the MCAs said they had no money and were not ready to proceed for recess.

RECESS

When the motion of adjournment was moved by the Leader of Majority Moses Ndung’u Kamau, most of the MCAs declined to support it.

The push for rejection of a one-month recess from August 7 to September 9 started moments after Kivumbini Ward Rep Wilbur Onyango seconded the motion for adjournment.

“Mr Speaker, we have a lot to do in this House. There are a lot of pending businesses…telling us to go for a long recess does not sound well,” said Soin Ward MCA Irene Chebichi Cheruiyot.

However his Biashara Ward counterpart Mr Peter Njoroge Nyaguthii, who supported the adjournment motion, informed Ms Chebichi that being a member of the House business committee, she should not oppose the adjournment motion since she was part on the team that prepared the assembly calendar.

BROKE

But Ms Chebichi said one month was a long time and MCAs would have nothing much to do in the wards.

Keringet MCA Anthony Kiprono Rotich said: “We can't go back to the wards while we are broke, the residents expect us to give them some money which we don’t have. How are we going to survive in the village?” posed Mr Kiprono.

“Its fine for MCAs to go for a long recess but we have pending County Assemblies Sports Association festivals in September,” said Hells Gate MCA John Njuguna Njenga.

Murindat MCA Peter Njoroge Maina said the long recess will hurt MCAs financially.

“How are we expected to work at the wards while we are getting nothing from the assembly. The recess is not necessary,” said Mr Maina.

Mr Alfred Kiprono Mutai (Sirikwa Ward) said the recess came at time when the House has passed a Sh21 billion budget which the House should debate, while Mauche MCA Philip Kipngetich Rotich said the assembly had serious pending issues to address.

CENSUS

Lare MCA Philip Wanjohi Nderitu said: “The recess will give the MCAs time to monitor the National Census exercise which is critical in pushing for more funds to the wards.”

Subukia Ward MCA Mary Wanjiru Waiganjo said there was need for them to take a break and interact with the residents as they inspect projects.

Deputy Speaker Samuel Kipkemoi Tonui faulted the MCAs opposed to the recess.

“We also need a rest. During that time, we should inspect projects such as Boresha Barabara,” said Mr Tonui.