By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Bank agents in Nakuru have urged the government to put in place measures to ensure a smooth disbursement of funds to the needy.

Starting Monday, the State will start disbursing Sh8.5 billion to the elderly and the vulnerable under the cash-transfer dubbed Inua Jamii programme to cushion them against effects of coronavirus pandemic.

DEADLY VIRUS

However, some agents of the main banks such as Kenya Commercial Bank, Cooperative Bank and Equity Bank said if the process is not handled properly it would expose elderly to the deadly virus.

Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mwenda Mbui allayed the fears expressed by the agents and said the government will provide enough security and health measures.

“The department of Labour and Social Protection in collaboration with the police have put in place proper mechanisms to ensure there is security and process of payment is free from any hitch,” said Mbui.

The agents are worried that since most of the elderly have lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure among others, they are vulnerable to Covid-19.

“When President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that the government will release the money, they [elderly] flocked banks and could not observe social distancing guidelines due to their advanced age,” said an agent.

Many of the elderly are likely to jam the banks and agents paying points this week as government starts paying their stipends.

“This is dangerous as it will expose them to Covid-19 and that is why as bank agents, we are asking the government to ensure there are enough social services workers to guide the elderly at the paying points,” said a KCB Bank agent.

The agents also called on the government to use the opportunity to sensitise the elderly on coronavirus.

FINGER PRINTS

Many of the elderly are paid through biometric method where their fingerprints are taken before they are paid.

“Ideally, the elderly should stay at home but because they have to be paid through banks or agents, the government should ensure they are protected from contracting the coronavirus,” said another agent.

Other agents expressed their concerns that they will be putting their lives at risk by attending to the vulnerable group in the society.

A senior official in one of leading banks confirmed that the money has been wired by the Central Bank of Kenya.