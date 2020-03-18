By JOHN NJOROGE

Residents of Nakuru County have been asked to limit the number of people visiting patients at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital following the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Ms Florence Basweti, the officer in charge of public health at the hospital, said only one visitor will be allowed to visit a patient daily in order to avoid crowding.

Speaking during the end of a three-day training for journalists on the novel coronavirus, Ms Basweti said limiting the number of visitors to one person for every patient will reduce congestion in the wards.

She called on residents to ensure frequent and thorough handwashing, especially after direct contact with sick people or their environment.

COUGH ETIQUETTE

"Practice cough etiquette. Cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissue or clothing and then wash your hands," said Ms Basweti.

She said when such measures are well adhered to, chances of being infected will be greatly minimised.

Meanwhile, Molo market traders have said that water shortage which has persisted for weeks now has made it difficult for them to maintain cleanliness.

They have now asked the Nakuru County government to ensure that there is enough water at the market.

"We need to sanitise our hands and those of our customers. We also need to wash our products," said a fruit vendor.