The Nakuru County government is still grappling with the challenge of controlling street families in Nakuru town, seven years ever after the advent of devolution.

Street children are still roaming freely in Nakuru town even after Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s earlier order that they be registered in a bid to re-integrate them in the society.

Despite the relentless efforts to shelter the children, the county is still struggling to manage the ever rising number of street families.

Nakuru town is in the process of attaining a city status with the county government struggling to find a long term solution for about 440 street children.

According to the Director of Social Services, Josphat Kimemia, the county government listed about 440 children in the just concluded registration.

In an interview with the Nation, Mr Kimemia said the county government is processing bursaries for 53 street children who showed interest in going back to school.

He revealed that the county government will spend about Sh2 million in funding the training starting next year.

The funds, he said, will support learners’ training activities and other basic requirements.

He noted that some children are greatly affected by drug addiction and need counselling before they are enrolled in school.

A total of eight institutions across Nakuru’s seven sub-counties will accommodate the 53 children.

Mr Kimemia said the county government is planning to bring on board other stakeholders to help control street families in the town.

He said they will approach Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund to collaborate with the county government in the rehabilitation of street families.