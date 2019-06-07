Nakuru hospital bans parking of private vehicles near wards
Friday June 7 2019
Nakuru Level Five Hospital has banned private vehicles from parking near the casualty and emergency wards.
The hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Joseph Mburu said on Friday that concerns had been raised on the safety of patients.
In a statement, Dr Mburu said that private vehicles have been causing unnecessary congestion at the facility.
SECURITY
“Congestion outside causality wards has in the past raised security concerns and also delayed delivery of services to accident victims at the emergency department,” reads the statement in part.
In many referral hospitals, private vehicles are not allowed to park outside emergency and casualty departments.
Dr Mburu cited the recent murder incident at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where Ms Ivy Wangechi, a final year Medicine student was hacked to death.
BILLS
Dr Mburu said, the hospital will always take security issues seriously. He advised private vehicle owners to use Gate 2 to access the hospital.
He also pointed out cases of patients disappearing mysteriously from the hospital wards without paying bills.
“We shall only allow ambulances near the wards, other vehicles should use gate 2,” he said.