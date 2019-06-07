Medical Superintendent Dr Joseph Mburu said on Friday that concerns had been raised on the safety of patients.

By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

Nakuru Level Five Hospital has banned private vehicles from parking near the casualty and emergency wards.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Joseph Mburu said on Friday that concerns had been raised on the safety of patients.

In a statement, Dr Mburu said that private vehicles have been causing unnecessary congestion at the facility.

SECURITY

“Congestion outside causality wards has in the past raised security concerns and also delayed delivery of services to accident victims at the emergency department,” reads the statement in part.

Dr Mburu cited the recent murder incident at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where Ms Ivy Wangechi, a final year Medicine student was hacked to death.

BILLS

Dr Mburu said, the hospital will always take security issues seriously. He advised private vehicle owners to use Gate 2 to access the hospital.

He also pointed out cases of patients disappearing mysteriously from the hospital wards without paying bills.