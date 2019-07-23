By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

By NANCY NAHOLI

Nakuru County on Monday distributed assorted medical supplies worth Sh100 million in an effort to provide equal healthcare services to more than 2.3 million residents in the region.

The medicines will be distributed to 12 sub-county hospitals.

While flagging off the consignment, Nakuru Deputy Governor Eric Korir said the county executive is committed to working with the Health department to provide the best healthcare services to the fast growing population.

KEMSA

He said the county has identified Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) as an ideal partner in developing and enhancing cooperation in the supply of medicine.

Dr Korir said that Kemsa had allowed Nakuru County to purchase the drugs in the last quarter of the financial year after it maintained good records and cleared with the authority on time.

“The county government of Nakuru does not have any debts with Kemsa other than the pharmaceutical drugs that they have supplied us today. The Department of Health has worked well with other relevant departments in the administration to ensure that they meet their payment dues in time,” said County Health CEC Zakayo Gichuki.

HEALTH FACILITIES

According to Dr Gichuki, the latest drugs consignment will be distributed to dispensaries, health centres and hospitals across the county.

He said that the county has a total of 180 health facilities and that all the drugs will be dispatched to the hospitals as per the government policy.

Dr Gichuki warned health workers who have a tendency of sending patients to buy drugs outside the hospitals, saying that patients should be served with respect and given drugs at no cost.

He also revealed that his ministry is working to improve infrastructure for service expansion in all the hospitals.

PROJECTS

Some of the projects the ministry is working on include the establishment of a radiotherapy unit for cancer patients at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, which the county government is working on in collaboration with the national government, renovation of a modern outpatient wing at Gilgil Hospital, construction of a modern theatre and maternity in Elburgon and Molo hospital among others.

The medical supplies flagged off on Monday will be distributed within three days to various hospitals.

South Rift Kemsa Health Officer Maina Githoni said the authority is committed to uninterrupted supply of essential medicines in line with its vision.

He said that Kemsa will continue to get into strategic partnerships with counties to provide quality and affordable health services to all Kenyans.