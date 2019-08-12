He is also set to open the multimillion Nakuru County Assembly office complex.

The President will preside over the 93rd edition of the Kenya Music Festival State gala at Nakuru State House.

By Francis Mureithi

President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Wednesday visit Nakuru Town where he is expected to preside over two key functions.

Some political leaders said they were hopeful that the Head of State’s tour will come with good tidings.

He is also set to open the multimillion Nakuru County Assembly office complex where he will be hosted by Speaker Joel Maina Kairu.

COMPLEX

The complex is the brain child of former Speaker Susan Kihika who is now Nakuru Senator.

Nakuru is significant to the President as the Jubilee alliance was born at Afraha Stadium.

The President was in the town last month to attend the burial of a prominent city lawyer Karanja Kabage in Mang’u, Rongai.

Prior to that, Mr Kenyatta has paid several courtesy calls to retired President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabaraka home.

At the beginning of this year, Bahati MP Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri launched a scathing attack on the President, accusing him of reneging on his promise to support his deputy William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Mr Ngunjiri, a close ally of Dr Ruto, has since toned down his criticism of the President.

WRONG SIGNAL

“These attacks against the President may have sent a wrong signal to the Head of State, but as leaders, we have resolved our internal differences and we fully support the President” said Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria.

“As Nakuru MPs, we all support the President because he has initiated a lot of development projects in the region,” he added.

Mr Gikaria said that should they have a meeting with the President, top on his wish list is to request the Head of State to allow the county to manage one of the natural resources in the region.

“Nakuru has 11 natural resources that are managed by the national government and if given a chance, I will request his government to surrender one of them to Nakuru County government to boost its revenue streams,” said Mr Gikaria.

The lawmaker said that if his wish is accepted, he will sponsor an amendment on the Kenya Wildlife Act.

The MP said the county will soon start receiving some royalties from Geothermal Development Company as Nakuru is home to several geothermal wells in Naivasha and at Menengai crater.

DEVELOPMENT

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama said President Kenyatta stills commands respect in the region.

“Most of the development projects that have made my constituency shine, including street lighting, infrastructural development and building of police stations, are as a result of the good will of President Kenyatta’s government,” said Mr Arama.

At least two police stations in Kaptembwo and Mwariki have been constructed while several feeder roads in the area have been upgraded in the constituency.

Nakuru County Elders Peace Forum coordinator Andrew Yatich said he hopes the President will address the emotive land issue.