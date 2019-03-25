Nakuru matatu, tuk tuk operators clash  

By JOSEPH OPENDA

The row between the tuk tuk and matatu operators in Nakuru escalated on Monday after the two groups clashed over the ownership of a terminus in Free Area.

The clashes paralysed transport along the Oginga Odinga road which connects Free Area, Naka, section 58 and Nakuru town.

The matatu operators accused the tuk tuk crew of carrying excess passengers whom they also charge low fares.

Mr Joseph Ngari, an official of the Free area Travelers Sacco said they risked being pushed out of business by the tuk-tuks which he said were operate as matatus.

According to Mr Ngari, the matatu’s are authorised to ply the route after getting the road service license from the National Transport and Safety Authority.

THREE PASSANGERS

“What we want is a fair play the tuk tuks should carry only three passengers,” said Mr Ngari.

Led by their chairman Mr Peter Waiganjo the tuk tuk operators accused the matatu drivers of harassing them and their passengers.

Mr Waiganjo denied claims of carrying excess passengers and charging low fares. He said that passengers love their services for convenience.

“It is wrong for the matatu’s operators to forcefully push us away yet we are also trying to eke a living. This dispute should be solved amicably,” said Mr Waiganjo.

CLASHED

Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria later summoned the groups’ leaders for a meeting.

Tension has been high in the area since Saturday when the two groups clashed.