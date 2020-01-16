By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

More by this Author

A police officer was on Thursday afternoon seriously injured by mechanics in Shabab estate when they protested the death of their colleague who was killed by a speeding boda boda rider.

The protesters claimed that they have severally asked the county government to erect speed bumps on Ragita road without success.

They allege the road has claimed more than five lives including pupils and students in a span of four months.

The one kilometre road that stretches from Shabab roundabout to Langa Langa junction has no speed bumps.

An officer throws a teargas canister to disperse protesters on Ragati road in Shabab estate, Nakuru town on January 16, 2020. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mr Elvis Omondi who witnessed the death of his colleague Vincent Ondogo, 25, said the victim was crossing the road to return to his work station when a speeding boda boda rider lost control and ran him over.

Advertisement

KILLER ROAD

“We had just had our lunch at a nearby café and we were headed back to our respective work stations when the accident happened. Mr Odongo was badly hit and pushed into a water trench. He died on the spot,” narrated Mr Omondi.

Early December, another man was hit to death on the same road by a motorist who sped off after the incident. Two students were also killed in September and October according to traders who operate along the road.

Protesters flee during a protest by mechanics in Shabab estate, Nakuru town on January 16, 2020, after one of them was killed in an accident along Ragati road. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Another mechanic, Mr Joseph Otieno said the road is commonly used by motorists, boda boda riders, pedestrians, pupils and students from Mama Ngina primary school and Kenyatta Secondary school.

They accused the county government for exhibiting laxity in its mandate while people continue to die.

The boda boda rider who caused the mechanic’s death is said to have fled moments after the body was taken to Nakuru Level Five Hospital morgue.

CALL FOR JUSTICE

Protestors said they were provoked by how cases of people who cause accident on Ragita road are being handled by the police.

They claimed that most of the offenders are freed shortly after their arrests.

“If this road is not going to be revisited then at least the speeding motorists who kill our people should be jailed for justice to be served. Setting them free shortly after arrest in unfair,” said another protestor John Muigai.

Police officers at a scene where mechanics in Shabab estate, Nakuru town were protesting the killing of one of their own in an accident along Ragati road. One officer was seriously injured in the protest on January 16, 2020. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

However, Nakuru county police commander Stephen Matu has condemned acts by the protesting mechanics who stoned a police officer on the head.

Mr Matu said it was wrong for protestors to injure an officer who was on duty.

“It is very unfortunate that one of our officers was seriously injured on the head by protestors during a skirmish to disperse them after they barricaded the road. Such actions on police officers are not solutions to solve what is affecting us,” said Mr Matu.