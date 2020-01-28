By JOSEPH OPENDA

The Nakuru County government has embarked on a mission to seal loopholes that allow for the loss of drugs in public hospitals.

This was after two people were arrested stocking drugs and laboratory equipment belonging to the government of Kenya in private clinics.

Health Services Chief Officer Samuel King’ori Monday said his department is working to establish the source of the drugs which were found on the shelves of a private clinic Njoro Sub-County.

“As a county, we would like to know how the drugs got into the private chemist and whether any of our workers could have [stolen] our drugs,” said Dr King’ori.

He warned that stern action will be taken against individuals who will be found culpable, saying that such vices are what lead to shortage of drugs in the country.

He noted that the county government has invested at least Sh700 million towards the supply of medicines to various hospitals in Nakuru to avert any possible shortage.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board raised concerns after two people were arrested while stocking the GoK-labelled drugs during a crackdown in the South Rift region.

SUSPECTS CHARGED

The suspects, Ms Truphosa Riomba and Ms Caroline Achieng, who appeared in a Nakuru court, were charged with possession of the drugs at their Njoro Huduma Medical Clinic in Njoro Sub-County.

They denied the charges and were freed on Sh25,000 cash bail each.

Speaking to the Nation the Pharmacy and Poisons Board Head of Goods and Distribution Practices Dominic Kariuki regretted that the private clinics are engaging in malpractices which can adversely affect the public hospitals.

According to Dr Kariuki, the theft of public drugs for sale in the private chemists is among the main contributors of shortages witnessed in various parts of the country.

“This is outright theft of public resources done by individuals colluding with government officials in the hospitals to leak the medicines. Whoever is engaging in this vice must know that it is illegal,” said Dr Kariuki.