Interestingly, the female MCAs received donations from Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Speaker Joel Maina Kairu who donated Sh50,000 towards their various projects.

If they are not in the wards taking care of the sick and the elderly, they are in schools distributing sanitary towels to schoolgirls in the remote parts of Nakuru County.

By Francis Mureithi

The 55 elected Members of the Nakuru County Assembly may have succeeded in dewhipping their nominated counterparts, but the battle for recognition in the 78-member House is far from over.

Since they were stripped of lucrative committee positions, the 23 nominated MCAs have been at loggerheads with their elected counterparts. This has deepened the division in the already divided House.

The nominated MCAs, who are seen as the voice of reason in the assembly, are seeking recognition in the wards where their popularity has grown steadily.

Recently, they toured Solai ward and distributed sanitary towels to girls in five schools.

RECEIVED DONATIONS

The assembly caucus comprises both elected and nominated women MCAs in the cosmopolitan county.

“Whether the elected MCAs like it or not, we shall use our meagre resources to help women, the elderly and the youth,” said Ms Rose Karugi Njoroge.

She added: “This time around, the so called flower girls are out to help Jubilee government achieve its Big Four agenda of affordable healthcare, manufacturing, housing and food security,” said Ms Karugi.

During the impeachment motion against Roads executive Lucy Wanjiku Kariuki, nearly all the 23 nominated MCAs voted against the motion sponsored by Kaptembwo ward MCA Peter Mwamba Kajwang.

IMPEACHMENT

However, their number could not save Ms Kariuki whose fate now lies with Governor Lee Kinyanjui after the assembly overwhelmingly voted for her removal.

Following their defeat, the nominated women MCAs have shifted their focus on the wards and are giving their elected counterparts sleepless nights.

“For a long time, the elected MCAs have regarded us as flower girls in the House, they kicked us out of the committee positions and went on to share the positions among themselves,” said nominated MCA Elizabeth Waceke Gichuki.

The nominated MCAs have launched a campaign to popularise themselves in the 55 wards to push their agenda.

Last week they distributed more than 1,000 sanitary towels to girls in primary and secondary schools in Solai Ward.

The nominated women MCAs who are leading the onslaught include Ms Rose Gathoni Njoroge (Gilgil), Ms Rose Karugi Njoroge (Dundori), Ms Isabella Makori (Subukia) and Ms Doreen Jebiwot Korir (Solai). Others are Racheal Maru (Molo), Joyce Anyiso (Gilgil) and Alice Kering.

The nominated MCAs accuse their elected counterparts of sidelining them from leadership positions in the House.

PROJECTS

“Our aim as nominated MCAs is to have our voice heard. Since we have been stripped of leadership positions in the House committees, we shall move to the wards and help the needy,” said Ms Karugi.

The MCAs, however, promised not to interfere with projects started by their elected counterparts.

“We are not at war with elected leaders and we shall not engage in political wars. Our objective still remains to uplift the living standards of the residents,” said Ms Korir.

However, local political analysts say that although the nominated MCAs are yet to state their political agenda, their involvement in ward development will keep their elected counterparts on their toes.

“Women leaders at the Nakuru County assembly deserve respect and recognition and their activities in the wards should be supported,” said Mr Esekon Moses from Vsoi Ward in Rongai sub-county.

Mr Esekon said that elected leaders should not fear the nominated MCAs.