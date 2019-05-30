By KATE WANDERI

By NANCY NAHOLI

At least 114 people have undergone eye surgery to restore their vision in the ongoing free cataract operations at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

The programme, which targets 300 hundred patients, started on May 25 and will continue until June 2, 2019.

“Our target is to conduct sixty surgeries daily and so far we have managed to successfully carry out ninety-three surgeries in two days,” said Ms Rose Kagwi, the nursing officer in charge of the operation.

The free eye operation is funded by Mata Amritanandamayi (AMRITA international) in partnership with the Nakuru County government of, Crown Paints and Lions International.

CAUSE OF CATARACTS

Ms Kagwi acknowledged that aging is the main cause of eye cataracts.

The lens inside the eye becomes cloudy and is therefore removed and replaced with an artificial one, called intraocular lens, to restore clear vision.

One of the beneficiaries, Mary Murugi Kimani, 60, could not hide her joy after her vision was restored following an operation.

Bernard Micheka, 51, whose efforts to seek treatment in other hospitals had proven futile due to financial constraints, told journalists that he experienced no pain during the operation.

“I didn’t feel any pain when I was operated on,” Mr Micheka said as he thanked the sponsors of the operation.

Several volunteer doctors led by Dr Dashanaba King from America are involved in the operation.