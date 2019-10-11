By GRACE NAFULA

Police in Nakuru are holding five people suspected to be members of a criminal gang that has been terrorising members of the public in Nakuru’s London area.

Nakuru County Police Commander Stephen Matu said that the five were arrested early Friday morning at Hilton area in London as they looted and destroyed property at a shop.

“They are being detained at a Nakuru Police Station and they will be arraigned once investigations are complete,” Mr Matu said.

The victim Mr Peter Kimanjaro told the Nation that he gang had attacked him and his family with machetes.

He said on October 5, 2019 after closing his business, he went home to pick his wife Jane Chepkemoi for a friend’s funeral before the gang accosted them.

“I fled as the gang trailed me on a motorcycle, I returned and found that they had forced my wife to strip naked,” Mr Kimanjaro said.

Mr Wickliffe Otieno, another resident, alleged that he had been assaulted by the gang.