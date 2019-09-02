By GEOFFREY ONDIEKI

Police in Nakuru on Monday arrested a drug trafficking suspect and seized five kilograms of bhang wrapped in sacks.

Led by Sub County Police Commander Elena Kabukuru, the officers raided rental houses in Lanet Umoja where they found a man believed to be a distributor of the drug in Nakuru town.

The officers also impounded 213 rolls of bhang, 375 wrappers used in rolling the bhang, and six rolling rods.

The operation was aided by police K9 dogs.

“We have arrested a suspect with bhang. The K9 police dogs helped detect the suspects' hiding dens,” said Ms Kabukuru.

The sub county police boss added that police were yet to establish the street value of the impounded bhang. She said that one of the suspects escaped.

She urged parents to monitor their children to ensure they do not indulge in drug and alcohol abuse.

“We are working very hard to ensure that we have a society free of drugs. These drugs are a key contributor to the rampant cases and murders among the youth in the country,” she added.