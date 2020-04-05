Hundreds of flower farm workers in Naivasha have been rendered jobless after many companies closed shop.

Other police stations that will benefit from this donation include Naivasha and Central in Nakuru town.

By Francis Mureithi

Scarce resources is making the government’s efforts to fight coronavirus difficult.

To boost the government’s efforts in the fight against the virus, a Nakuru-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Midrift Human Rights Network has launched a campaign to deliver personal protection equipment to police officers in the region.

The organisation’s executive director Joseph Omondi, said that there is a big challenge at the county and national levels in delivering the essential equipment.

PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

“Police officers and community health volunteers are facing an acute shortage of protective equipment and we have decided donate the kits to fight the virus,” said Mr Omondi.

Through their key partners Danish Institute Against Torture, and Danida the Midrift HURINET which operates in Nakuru, Baringo and Kisumu counties donated 4,000 litres of liquid soap.

On Friday, the organisation donated 10,000 pairs of gloves, 4,000 face masks and five tanks of water with a holding capacity of 1,000 litres and sanitisers to Kaptembwo, Kwa Rhonda and Bondeni police stations.

BOOST MORALE

The official said that the equipment will boost the officers’ morale to combat Covid-19. Many officers have complained of lack of protective gear to fight the virus.

“Our objective is to supplement the government’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus,” added Mr Omondi.

“Even the hard hit countries in Europe and America are struggling and that is why we want work together with the government to stop the spread of the virus,” said Mr Omondi.

He called on Kenyans to follow the guidelines issued by the government to tame the pandemic. He commended the media for sensitising the public on the dangers of the disease.

SLUM DWELLERS

Other beneficiaries of the project are slum dwellers in Karagita in Naivasha, Kaptembwa and Kwa Rhonda in Nakuru West and in Bondeni and Kivumbini in Nakuru East.

The organisation is also working with counsellors in private and public sectors to address increasing cases of domestic violence due to massive job losses.

Hundreds of flower farm workers in Naivasha have been rendered jobless after many companies closed shop due to lack of markets in Europe.

The organisation is also working closely with 60 community health volunteers, psychiatrists, psychologists and retired nurses to sensitise the community about Covid-19.

HEALTH BUDGET

The official urged Nakuru County Assembly to enhance health budget to enable the devolved unit employ health workers, buy drugs and essential equipment and pay community health volunteers stipends to motivate them.

He warned that the pandemic could erupt into unrest if there was no food delivery mechanism to the vulnerable.

“We are working with, community policing and Nyumba Kumi leaders to provide food stuff to the vulnerable,” added Mr Omondi.

He said there is a need to develop mechanism to distribute food to the poor before we think of a lockdown to avoid tension and unrest.

Nakuru West Sub-County Police Commander Samson Gathuku thanked Midrift Hurinet for their support to combat pandemic.