Police in Nakuru on Thursday seized 16 pieces of elephant tusks at a rental house in Pipeline estate.

The suspects, a fifty-year-old man and his son 28, were arrested as they went to meet a buyer from Nairobi.

Nakuru County Police Commander Stephen Matu said, police got a tip-off from members of the public after they spotted a suspicious car, a Toyota Fielder registration number KCG 552N, around the estate.

“Two men were seen entering a small rented room where they were later arrested with the elephant tusks and two bags of charcoal,” said Mr Matu.

Mr Matu said the suspects told the police that they had travelled from Eldoret.

“This is my first time in Nakuru to come across such a big number of elephant tusks from individuals,” said Mr Matu who warned that Nakuru will not be used as a conduit for illegal businesses.

Kenya Wildlife Service Senior Warder Catherine Wambani said: “It’s unfortunate that animals are killed by people who only want to benefit themselves.”

Ms Wambani thanked Nakuru residents for alerting the police on the matter.

“It’s good that the elephant tusks were seized before the poachers could sell them,” she added.