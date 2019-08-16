The officers have been accused of arresting innocent young people.

Mr Matu spoke only hours after angry residents of Kabazi town along the Nakuru-Nyahururu highway protested over an alleged police harassment.

By BAYA SAMUEL

Police have launched investigations over claims of extortion by officers attached to Kirengero police post in Nakuru County’s Subukia constituency.

County Police Commander Stephen Matu told the Nation on Friday that he had received complaints from the residents. He said investigations had started and promised that action would be taken against the culprits.

INVESTIGATIONS

“I have received the report today (Friday), we are investigating these claims and once we establish what is happening in that post, we shall take the necessary steps,” Mr Matu said.

They blamed the officers from Kirengero police post for extorting money through arbitrary arrests.

“We have become slaves of the police officers at Kirengero police post. The station has been turned into a court with the OSC as the judge and one of his most trusted officers as the prosecutor. We want the OCS and his team transferred,” said Mr Nelson Gitonga, a resident.

Another resident, Daniel Njenga said instead of going for criminals, the officers have formed a habit arresting innocent young people.

PAY SH1,000

“We pay between Sh500 and Sh1,000 to have the ‘convicts’ released by the OCS. The money is shared between the OCS and his officers,” said Mr Njenga.

Area MP Samuel Gachobe said the matter will be addressed.

“This matter should not be handled politically. I have already picked this issue with the Nakuru Police Commander,” said Mr Gachobe.